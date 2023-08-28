EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon reacts to Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success; 'I'm so happy'

Bollywood had been going through a dry phase post the Covid-19 pandemic when films were not working at the box office or were going straight to digital release. However, the cinemas are finally seeing some light with back to back successes of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Actress Kriti Sanon, who was seen in Adipurush earlier this year, sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and reacted to the success of the recently released films.

Kriti Sanon on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon reflected on the success of the recently released films and what it means for the film industry. She stated, “Absolutely, oh my god, it is such a good time right now for our industry. I am so happy that theaters are back and how. Every film, all kinds of films, touchwood, are doing so well. Gadar, Rocky Aur Rani, even Barbie and Oppenheimer have come and done so well, and Oh My God 2. It’s just an amazing time right now.”

Watch the full interview:

Meanwhile, Kriti has now become a National Award-winning actress. She recently received the prestigious honor as she won the Best Actress award for her role in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards. This achievement is just another feather in her cap with films like Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Bhediya already under her belt and an illustrious upcoming lineup.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ganapath: Part 1, in which she reunites with her first co-star Tiger Shroff. The action film directed by Vikas Bahl is scheduled to release on October 20. She also has a romantic comedy co-starring Shahid Kapoor in her lineup for this year. Apart from these, Kriti is filming alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew, which arrives in theaters on March 22, 2024. Additionally, the actress is also venturing into production with the film Do Patti, in which she will star with Kajol. Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is also included in Kriti’s upcoming projects.

