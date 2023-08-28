Here's how Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon plan to celebrate their National Award win; details inside

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the National Award win for her role in the 2021 release Mimi. The actress received this huge honor when the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced a week ago. She shared this prestigious achievement with Alia Bhatt who also won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the talented stars had earlier congratulated and expressed their happiness for each other on social media. Kriti also celebrated her special win with her loved ones including her parents, sister Nupur Sanon, and producer Dinesh Vijan. Now, Kriti has revealed how she and Alia plan to celebrate their respective victories together.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon to celebrate their National Award wins together

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Kriti Sanon praised her fellow actress and National Award winner Alia Bhatt for her talent and acting abilities. She also disclosed that the two were planning to celebrate their wins together at the ceremony that will take place sometime soon. Kriti stated, “She (Alia) was phenomenal in Gangubai Kathiawadi. I have always admired her as an actor. I congratulated her, and we were just two girls screaming on the phone, taking it in and being happy for each other. We [said] that when we go to take the award together, we will celebrate this moment.”

Kriti Sanon on finding scripts that are character-centric

During the same interview, Kriti also acknowledged that films like Mimi and Bareilly Ki Barfi that allow her to explore her acting range are rare. She realizes that the audience appreciates her performances in character-centric films, especially after her National Award win. However, she revealed that despite the challenges of finding such scripts, her upcoming projects, like The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, offer her opportunities to tap into her potential and show her versatility.

Advertisement

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had congratulated Kriti on her Instagram by writing, "P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: A peek into Kriti Sanon's celebration after winning Best Actress honor for Mimi