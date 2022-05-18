EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on Tu Hai Mera & being coached by Ron Anderson, who trained Ariana Grande, The Weeknd

On her birthday, May 15, Madhuri Dixit Nene unveiled her second single, 'Tu Hai Mera', which she has dedicated to her biggest strength - her fans. She has six songs in the album, two of which are now released. “It’s all about the backstories of being a film star. It has something to do with one aspect in every song about being a film star. So for me having fans was the biggest aspect, because unless you don’t have fans you are not going to be who you are,” says Madhuri.

She further adds, “My career has spanned more than 35 years, and my fans have loved me, appreciated me, supported me through my good and bad times, and have loved me all these years. I always get love letters from my fans, so I thought maybe I need to do something too for them. So this is my love letter to all of them saying thank you.”

Besides lending her voice for the track, Madhuri has even penned the words. “This is not somebody else writing for me. These are my feelings, so when I sing, it comes from my heart because this is what I want to do for them. So yes, it’s liberating in that sense,” states the actress.

Would she like to take her passion for writing a little more ahead by penning a feature length film, a web show, or a short film? “Well, yes there are a lot of things that I have thought about but I think I can do one thing at a time. When I do one something, I get completely involved and work hard on it. Like even when I went into the studio to sing, I trained with a very good voice coach Mr Ron Anderson, he has trained everyone from Ariana Grande to The Weeknd, you name it and he has trained them. So I trained with him, before I went to the studio to sing. So I give it my all, because for me whatever I put out it has to be to the best of my abilities. So right now I am concentrating on my songs, but let's see in the future - never say never,” she concludes.

