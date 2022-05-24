EXCLUSIVE: Malvika Sharma joins Salman Khan in his upcoming action-comedy; Read Deets

Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Salman Khan has started shooting for his as yet untitled action-comedy with director Farhad Samji a week back, and the makers have roped in Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam to play Salman’s brothers in the movie. Jassie, Siddharth and Raghav Juyal joined the superstar on the set in Mumbai yesterday. While Raghav was roped in a while back, Jassie and Siddharth came onboard a week ago. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited film.

We have heard that the makers have roped in South actress Malvika Sharma for a pivotal role in the film. “Malvika came onboard recently and has been paired opposite Siddharth Nigam. She is extremely excited to be a part of the Salman Khan starrer and will start shooting for the film soon,” informs a source close to the development. While this upcoming Farhad Samji directorial will mark Malvika’s Hindi film debut, she has an impressive lineup of films ahead in the South film industry too.

The project also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill. The official title of the film will be announced soon. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Farhad had confirmed that the film will release on December 30, 2022. “In 2001, Salman Khan was the first person who noticed my work. I always say, he is the one who brought me to this industry. With Salman, it’s going to be a nostalgic ride, much beyond the bond of a director and actor,” the filmmaker had said, further informing that they are talking about love and celebrations in the movie. “It’s going to be a great entertainer, keeping the stardom of Salman Khan in mind – there will be action, comedy, romance,” Farhad had promised.

