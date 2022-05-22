'I wasn't told jacket is for Salman Khan', designer Jishad tells backstory of famous denim jacket- EXCLUSIVE

Remember Salman Khan's quirky, stylish denim jacket that he wore in a song sequence for Race 3? It was Jishad Shamsudeen, a native of Thrissur, the man behind Salman Khan's denim jacket that was designed and created within 8 hours. However, during the entire process, Jishad had no idea who he was making it for.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jishad takes us back in the time and shares an interesting backstory on what went behind creating this fashion piece. "Raza Beig said I'm travelling to India tomorrow morning and I need a jacket to be designed on an immediate basis. It has to be crazy but not too loud, which got me perplexed," reveals Jishad on the brief he got for Salman Khan's jacket for the Heeriya song.

Jishad received a lot of references and photos from the team who were constantly following up with him for the jacket which he created within 8 hours. "The jacket has to be done ASAP, starting now, is the response I received. Parallelly all the arrangements that were required for the jacket to be done got arranged at my workspace at Landmark Tower, Marina. I travelled to the Jabel Ali warehouse to grab a DNM jacket which is an in-house brand of Splash itself. I started reworking on the back panel with paint splatters, which were just about to make a statement in the fashion world after a gap along with some rips and other additives to it. You all must have noticed a tape strip running across both the sleeves which was initially done in yellow and later got changed to black as per Salman sir's suggestion," Jishad, who is currently the personal stylist to superstar Mohanlal, revealed to us.

I went in to drop it at his residence, had the same clung to his doorknob, and shared an image mentioning 'Job done.' I got an immediate response saying that the jacket is for Salman celebrity designer and stylist Jishad reveals

During the entire process, Raza kept following up regarding the status and ensured that around 12, the jacket will be delivered to which he responded, "Okay, superb! All the Best," the designer and stylish continues revealing the backstory of the popular denim jacket of Bollywood superstar Salman.

"I did take a leap of 30mins from the mentioned time and had got the jacket ready by 12.30. I texted Raza and informed him that the jacket is ready and also had shared a few images for the same as well. "Lovely", he replied and requested me to drop the jacket at his residence. I went in to drop it at his residence, had the same clung to his doorknob, and shared an image mentioning 'Job done.'

I got an immediate response saying that the jacket is for Salman and I was stunned, confused about who he is addressing. To my surprise, Raza mentioned Salman Khan and I paused for a second. Had I known this before, I could have added some more elements to the same," the young designer spills the beans.

"Following day, Raza travelled to India taking the jacket and I received a message saying 'Salman loved the jacket'. Salman had a small suggestion to place black tape instead of yellow ones for the sleeves," the denim was customized accordingly.

"Salman sir further needed a total of 9 jackets including the custom made one which was already sent across. I pushed all my boundaries to meet the requirement in those 3 to 4 days. The first jacket on the line was a handmade one with a painting on the back panel and the problem with handmade is that the same can't be replicated with the same level of accuracy for the next one and hence, we had to opt for digital printing and had that attached for the next 8 jackets that were to be made. For the movie, Ashley Rabello was the one who styled that jacket designed by me," this is for the first time Jishad had designed something for Salman Khan and his movie. Since then, Salman is often spotted wearing his designs for awards and other functions.

