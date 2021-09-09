EXCLUSIVE: Marriage on the cards for Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani; To officially announce engagement soon

Earlier this year, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani made their relationship official when the actor posted an image of the designer on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Conquered’. The snap was clicked on one of their getaways, and immediately caught everyone’s attention. Since then, rumours of their marriage have been doing the rounds, and these speculations have intensified recently after it was reported that the duo got engaged last week.

“Nandita and Vidyut are extremely serious about each other, and have been dating for around two years now. They have known each other for more than a decade though, and have even dated briefly earlier. They recently got engaged in Agra and will make the official announcement of their engagement soon. Meanwhile, marriage is definitely on the cards for the duo, however they haven’t zeroed down on any particular date or a month for now. They are really happy with each other and are looking forward to their future together. Their families are supportive of the relationship too,” informs a source close to the couple.

Interestingly, when Vidyut was shooting for director Faruk Kabir’s Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 in Lucknow in July, Nandita had visited him on the set. Faruk had even shared the image on Instagram tagging the couple. In the same month, when Vidyut had announced his production house ‘Action Hero Films’, Nandita had taken to social media to congratulate her beau. “Congratulations V! Success, love & good luck to you and team @actionherofilms,” Nandita had written on Instagram. Vidyut too was quick to respond to the post stating, “Thank you Nandi baby.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha, Vidyut also has the Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced Sanak in the pipeline.

