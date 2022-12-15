EXCLUSIVE: No recreations for Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3, Mukesh Bhatt to spend a year creating original music
Aashiqui 3, which was announced in September this year, will be directed by Anurag Basu and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt.
Pinkvilla had recently reported that the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3, will launch a fresh face opposite the actor in this third instalment of the franchise. Producer Mukesh Bhatt, who is backing the film with Bhushan Kumar, had said that he is still looking for the leading lady, and has begun an extensive casting process. Meanwhile, the producer now has exclusively also opened on the music of this Anurag Basu directorial. Bhatt informs that he won’t be recreating any popular tracks from part one and two for Aashiqui 3.
“I don’t believe in recreations, I believe in originals. Aashiqui 1 had original tunes and so did Aashiqui 2. I have the capacity to create original tunes. I have to work for one year on the music, so the songs match up to the level of parts one and two. That’s a herculean task for me that I have to work on,” Mukesh Bhatt informs.
Aashiqui 3 was officially announced in September 2022. Sharing an announcement video on Twitter, Kartik had stated, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.” Aashiqui 1 had many popular numbers like, “Nazar Ke Saamne” and “Dheere Dheere”, while Aashiqui 2’s soundtrack included famous songs such as, “Tum Hi Ho”, “Sunn Raha Hai” and “Chahun Main Ya Naa”.
Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line up of films ahead including, Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.
