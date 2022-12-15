EXCLUSIVE: No recreations for Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3, Mukesh Bhatt to spend a year creating original music

Pinkvilla had recently reported that the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3, will launch a fresh face opposite the actor in this third instalment of the franchise. Producer Mukesh Bhatt, who is backing the film with Bhushan Kumar, had said that he is still looking for the leading lady, and has begun an extensive casting process. Meanwhile, the producer now has exclusively also opened on the music of this Anurag Basu directorial. Bhatt informs that he won’t be recreating any popular tracks from part one and two for Aashiqui 3.

“I don’t believe in recreations, I believe in originals. Aashiqui 1 had original tunes and so did Aashiqui 2. I have the capacity to create original tunes. I have to work for one year on the music, so the songs match up to the level of parts one and two. That’s a herculean task for me that I have to work on,” Mukesh Bhatt informs.