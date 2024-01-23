EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi wants THIS actor to portray him on screen if a film is made on his life

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most acclaimed and successful actors in Bollywood. Throughout his career, the actor has appeared in several successful films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton Stree, and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Tripathi was asked what would be the title of the film based on his life and which actor should portray his role on screen.

Pankaj Tripathi wants Vikrant Massey to do his biopic

Recently, Pankaj Tripathi gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla in which he answered 50 questions. One of the questions was what would be the title of a film made on his life. In response, the Main Atal Hoon actor said: "Meri Zindagi Ke Upar Ek Film. Uska naam yehi hota, Meri Zindagi Ke Upar Ek Film (A film on my life. That's what it would be called, a film on my life)."

When asked which actor should portray him on the big screen, Tripathi chose his Mirzapur co-star Vikrant Massey.

Check out the full video:

Pankaj Tripathi shares his views on PR and pap culture

Pankaj Tripathi recently conducted an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit. During the session, one user said: “Sir what's ur take on PR? I mean many celebs are onto this culture of hiring PR teams to stay relevant in the media...is it right? I mean actors do have PR teams nd I guess aapke paas bhi hogi hi...lekin itna heavy involvement of PR and Papz...just for staying relevant on internet...is a bit weird Aap kya kehna chahoge ispe??”

Advertisement

In response, the National Award winner said that PR can make one relevant, but it’s only their work that can make them memorable. “PR aapko charchit bana sakta hai, yaadgaar aap apne kaam se bante hoon (PR can make you popular, but you become memorable through your work),” he said.

His response was well received with one user writing, “Kya baat kahi h sir! Mza agya,” another one penned, “Very well said.” Another netizen said, “such wise words! on point.”

Workwise, the actor was recently seen in Main Atal Hoon in which he portrayed former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi’s view on Bollywood’s PR and pap culture wins the Internet; Netizens hail his ‘wise words’