EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde plays coy about working in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey but calls it a good script

It is reported that Pooja Hegde will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey which will mark their second project after Housefull 4.

Pooja Hegde, who made her debut with starrer Mohenjo Daro in 2016, got her first super hit with starrer comedy drama Housefull 4 in 2019. And while the stunning actress is busy with her mega projects down South, there are rumours about Pooja bagging some big projects in Bollywood as well which include one of Akshay’s upcoming project Bachchan Pandey. According to media reports, she will be seen playing one of the female leads in the movie.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, Bachchan Pandey will mark Pooja’s second collaboration with Akshay after Housefull 4. The media reports also suggest that the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in a key role. Recently, Pooja was quizzed about the rumours regarding Bachchan Pandey in an exclusive Instagram Live session, however, the actress decided to play coy about the project. But she did admit that if approached for Bachchan Pandey, she would like to be a part of it and claimed that it has a good script. Furthermore, Pooja also mentioned that it will be exciting to collaborate with Akshay and Sajid Nadiadwala once again.

Interestingly, Pooja is working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s another project which happens to be Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring in the lead. As of now, the gorgeous diva, who has been practising self quarantine amid lockdown, is busy with her first project with Baahubali star Prabhas which is tentatively titled as Prabhas 20.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More