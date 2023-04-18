EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on her viral podcast, says she was talking about her life: I moved on long time ago

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently in the news for her viral podcast, where she opened up about the politics in Bollywood, and about her career highs and lows. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress addressed this much-discussed conversation. Was it tough to open up about it now? “No, I was on a podcast where I was talking about my whole life. I think I am so far removed from so many things that have happened in my life. Like in the last 5 years, I have been in a really good place specifically. I have been able to do the kind of work that I have been seeking. So it’s easier for me to talk about tougher times in my life because I am very far removed from it. It’s been so long ago. I moved on a long time ago, so it’s not just complicated in my head anymore,” she states.

Furthermore, she also spoke about advice that her mother had shared with her when she had started out. “When you know your merit, and people don’t value that, or when you want to achieve something and maybe you don’t get it, or if a film has failed. It’s what you do after failure, and after failure is when you have to find your value - and that’s what my parents taught me. The world when you fail will kick you even more because that’s the nature of the human being, jo neeche hota hai hum usiko kick karte hai. Jo chota hota hai, usiko kick karte hai. Woh humara nature hi hai as people, but at that time when you are at the bottom, when you are alone, isolated, and you are kicking - can you find your value at that time,” questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets candid

She further adds, “And that’s what my parents taught me from when I was very young. Even when you are down in the bottom, you have to pick yourself up, even if it hurts, stand up because God has given us this amazing thing called life and it is not to be wasted, it is not to be taken for granted, and it is not to live in sorrow and wallow in self pity. I am not someone who ever does that.”

