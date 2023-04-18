EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares update on Jee Le Zaraa also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Even while Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her upcoming show - Citadel, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her journey. On April 12, she completed 21 years as an actor. When she had started out, had she envisioned this journey? “I don’t look very far ahead in my life. As much as people think that I am very goal oriented, I am goal oriented, but I play the long game by playing the short game. I’ll give you an example to explain it, we have exams at the end of the year, and I was this person, that I would study at the last minute, last five days, and then maybe scrape by. But if you think about your life in a way where you are like, if every single day I bring my A game, or every test I score an A, eventually my score will be an A,” shares Priyanka.

The Quantico actress further adds, “So I try to go to work everyday with the mentality that whatever is thrown my way, I will handle it. I will never say no. I will say, ‘I’ll figure it out’. I will always learn, and I will make today the best version of itself, and then suddenly you will look back 23 years later and you are like, ‘Woooo, still here and doing alright’.”

Jee Le Zaraa

Furthermore, PeeCee also opens up about her highly anticipated movie - Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. When is it happening? “I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia, Katrina and I - all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas concludes.

