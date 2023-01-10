EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan joins Akshay Kumar in the C Sankaran Nair Biopic; Shooting underway

After working with Karan Johar on films like Brothers, 2.0, Sooryavanshi, Kesari, Good Newwz and Selfiee, Akshay Kumar is all set for his seventh collaboration with Dharma on the C Sankaran Nair Biopic. The actor started shooting for the film in November last year, followed by his yearly break around the Christmas and New Year Weekend. He started his new year again by returning to the sets of this period drama, set in the 1920s & 1930s. He was joined by Ananya Panday in the two schedules. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that R Madhavan has joined Akshay Kumar in this courtroom drama set in the 1900s.

"R Madhavan has often associated himself with content driven films and characters that require him to push the envelope. He was taken aback with the script of the C Sankaran Nair Biopic and decided to come on board the film. He plays the role of a lawyer, whose character traits are based on a person from that era,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Madhavan has been shooting with Akshay silently on this film for the last few days. “In-fact, both Akshay and Madhavan have done multiple script reading sessions too as there is a certain dynamic that they share in the film,” the source added.

Both Akshay and Madhavan are seen as Lawyer’s in the film, whereas Ananya’s track has been kept under wraps for now. The film is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwallah Baug Massacre and sees Akshay Kumar playing the role of C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Massacre. The film has been adapted from the Novel, The Case That Shook The Empire written by Raghu Palat and his wife, Pushpa Palat. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions with Leo Media Collective. The second schedule is expected to be wrapped up by January 15.

Akshay Kumar to wrap up C Sankaran Nair Biopic by March

“After calling it a wrap on the second schedule of C Sankaran Nair Biopic, Akshay Kumar dives into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will be shooting for this action entertainer for a month in Mumbai, and then switch gears to the C Sankaran Nair Biopic again by end of February to call it a wrap on the film,” the source informed. The release date of this court room drama has been kept under wraps for now, but we hear, it would be the Khiladi’s first release of 2024.

Before the court room drama, Akshay has films like Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill, Soorarai Pottru and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lined up for release. In 2023, he will shoot for multiple films, most of which will hit the big screen next year. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and C Sankaran Nair Biopic will keep him occupied till the month of April, he has films like SkyForce, Jolly LLB 3, Khel Khel Mein and Housefull 4 under his. He is also in conversations for a probable return to Hera Pheri 3, however, the things are still just in the conversation stage.

Rocketry for Oscars

Talking of R Madhavan, the actor was last seen in the Nambi Narayanan Biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film released in the month of June and found appreciation from the audience and critics alike. On Tuesday morning, R Madhavan took to his social media to share an update on the film being handpicked for the Academy Awards First List. In a statement to the media, Madhavan said, “This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly, the love of the people around the world. Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and now this, what more can I ask for from my directorial debut. The excitement begins again.”

The yet untitled court room drama marks the first collaboration of Akshay with Madhavan and we believe this one would be special for many reasons. As informed before, extensive research has gone into writing the script, followed by an extensive prep work to recreate the era gone by. Akshay, Madhavan and Ananya also underwent multiple look tests before zeroing down on the one that is used in the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.