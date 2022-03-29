EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor to head to Dubai in May for a special football match

It is a well known fact that Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are huge football fans, and play for Bunty Walia’s All Stars Football Club (ASFC). Every Sunday, the actors along with many other celebrities are spotted practising for the game, and Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much loved weekend ritual of the stars. We have heard that Abhishek, Ranbir and Arjun along with their team will be flying to Dubai in May for a special match.

“While Abhishek (Captain), Ranbir (Vice-Captain) and Arjun are definitely going for the Dubai match, other team members will be confirming their dates soon. They will be playing against a local team, and have started practising for the same too. They are all very passionate about the game, and are really looking forward to playing in Dubai soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Besides, Abhishek, Ranbir and Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Shashank Khaitan, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Leander Paes, Abhimanyu Dassani, Aditya Seal, Aparshakti Khurana, Ishaan Khattar, Karan Wahi, Shabir Ahluwalia, and Shoojit Sircar, among many others are a part of ASFC.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has Dasvi and R Balki’s next titled Ghoomer in the pipeline. The latter will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Ranbir Kapoor too has Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in his kitty. Director Ayan Mukerji officially announced Brahmastra’s wrap today. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ek Villain Returns, in Kuttey and in The Ladykiller.

Also Read | Entertainment Live Updates: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wrap Brahmastra, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's pics