Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding reception to be held at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on April 17?

After a fairytale wedding on April 15, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The reception party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom. A source close to Ranbir revealed, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. The source adds last night Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited the high-end seafront hotel to book it for their wedding reception.

Apparently, the lovebirds will invite the who's who of Bollywood for their grand reception from Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif to Rani Mukerji. The invite will be sent out to almost everyone in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is going to be a grand affair!

The wedding festivities will begin with Mata Ki Chowki and small puja at RK House in Chembur along with Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. Also, puja will be held for late Rishi Kapoor whose 2nd death anniversary is on April 30.

