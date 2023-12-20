EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares work experience with Yash Chopra for first time in Veer-Zaara; calls it 'surreal'

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. After that, she carved a niche for herself with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, B Bunty Aur Babli, and many more. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rani opened up about her working experience with the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra for the first time in Shah Rukh Khan and Preity G Zinta starrer Veer-Zaara in 2004.

Rani Mukerji praises Yash Chopra as she shares working experience in Veer-Zaara

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the interviewer Himesh Mankad asked Rani Mukerji about her working experience with Yash Chopra for the first time in Veer-Zaara.

Sharing a smile, the actress stated, "Working with Yash Chopra was a completely surreal moment for me in my life because he is a director who I really admired and then I watched him on set and he was really childlike. When he directed Veer-Zaara, I'm sure he must have been in his 70s but he was the youngest man on set."

She further added, "The way he used to show his passion for cinema, he was equally passionate about food and I love the way that he gave importance to food so every day after we discussed the scene of the day, the discussion was what is there for nashta (breakfast) and I think that was very very shocking to me because I saw a man and I realized people who love food are really passionate and I completely related with that because I'm from a Bengali family and we are all about food all the time. We only talking about food and here I meet a Punjabi filmmaker who's also obsessed with food and I think that really got me going that here's a man who is Mr Yash Chopra who does not take himself so seriously you know."

Rani continued, "He is on set, he's the youngest man on set and he is very nonchalant. So it is not as if he is trying to get the best shot out of you so he's serious or anything. He's absolutely normal, not taking himself too seriously and I think that is what really inspired me about that man and I said maybe because of this, his actors are so so much at ease when they are shooting. They give their best because they have a director who is not really intimidating them but actually treating them like his own as his own children and really making them feel comfortable because today everybody wants to be a certain size. So I think those were the days when directors liked actresses to be well-fed and themselves."

In Veer-Zaara, Rani Mukerji played the role of a young Pakistani lawyer, named Saamiya Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Veer-Zaara was released on November 12, 2004. While Shah Rukh Khan and Preity G Zinta played the lead characters, the cast of the film also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, and others.

