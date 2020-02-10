EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai's brother and Mahira Sharma's mother's EXPLOSIVE argument; watch video

When we called Umar Riaz, Saniya Sharma and Gaurav Desai for a conversation on Bigg Boss 13, little did we know that it will end up in a BIGG Fight! Watch the video to find out what happened next...

This year's Bigg Boss season has seen several ups and downs when it comes to controversies. 's fight with Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines but that's not all. Her animosity with Mahira Sharma is evidently there in almost every episode. While the two kicked off the show on a friendly note, with Rashami even saving her from eliminations and getting evicted herself, once she came back, there seemed to be no dosti between the two. The show has entered its last week and both of them have made it to the top 7. Now, we decided to do a discussion and get the family members to talk about the show. There, what happened was shocking. The entire conversation ended up in an explosive argument between Rashami's brother Gaurav Desai and Mahira's mom Saniya Sharma.

Recently, Mahira's mother was in news after she made the 'bedroom' comment about Rashami and Siddharth. That hadn't gone down too well and Gaurav pulled her up for the same and said, "Sorry aunty but I was very upset about the comment. Being a mother and you coming out and talking something like this in an interview is bad." Saniya tried to reason and asserted, "I never meant bedroom in a vulgar way. I meant andar ki baatein and I had given an interview and cleared it too. If that's the problem, then there were several things said to my daughter as well. Mahira kachre se uthai gayi hai, Mahira marr gayi, she has been bodyshamed too."

Gaurav says, "That happened when both of them were fighting. But usse pehle, Rashami always used to ask others not to tease Mahira about her lips." Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who was also present for the conversation, also chipped in and said, "It was Paras who started the whole discussion about Mahira's lips." Gaurav, on the other hand, said, "You are commenting about Rashami and Siddharth's fight. If you had commented about Mahira's fight with Rashami, I would have never said anything. I felt you would come out in support of Rashami at that point, being a mother and a woman." Things went pretty out of control,and Saniya Sharma threatened to walk out until we tried to calm her down and explain her the jist of the chat.

Watch the explosive interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

