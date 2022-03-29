Exclusive: Sabyasachi to 'rework' Alia Bhatt's Bridal lehenga?

Every woman has, at some point, dreamt of getting married in a Sabyasachi lehenga, right? The allure of Sabyasachi lehengas is so widespread that even celebrities have not been able to abstain from it. Many actresses from Bollywood have chosen the designer’s lehenga to walk down the aisle on their big day. And, Alia Bhatt is no different.

Alia Bhatt too has chosen to be Sabyasachi's bride for her big day. In fact, it was in 2019 that Alia & Ranbir had zeroed down on their wedding outfits. But as per our reliable source, a celebrity designer is now reworking bride-to-be Alia Bhatt's lehenga.

As we all know, the couple was all set to marry each other in 2019. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, their wedding had to be postponed. Ranbir had confessed saying, "The deal would have been 'sealed' had 'pandemic not hit our lives. I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Alia had finalized her bridal lehenga in 2019 itself and now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has changed her mind in these two years. In her first meeting with Sabyasachi in 2019, the actress wanted the lehenga to be pure traditional & now we hear that Alia wants her bridal lehenga to be 'traditional and appropriately fashion-forward' as well. Obviously, undoubtedly, it's the designer's work to keep his client happy on their big day and when it's Bollywood's top actress Alia Bhatt requesting slight changes, it goes without saying that the request would be happily granted.

Well, now, we just have to wait for the big day of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's life.

