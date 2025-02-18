EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan spent sleepless nights for THIS reason, says Sheeba Akashdeep—proof why he is superstar

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is widely regarded as a true gentleman, with anyone who meets him instantly becoming a fan, thanks to his magnetic persona and the warm atmosphere he creates. Recently, actress Sheeba Akashdeep spoke about his dedication, revealing that she’s seen him work tirelessly, even staying awake all night, driven by his obsession with perfecting his craft.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sheeba Akashdeep spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “When we were on the show ,he came and stayed at my home. When he meets even now, itne pyaar, mohabbat aur respect se that you to give that man. He will be across the room and he will see, he will come and meet you nicely. (Even now, when he meets me, it’s with so much love, affection, and respect that you can't help but admire him. He’ll be across the room, notice you, and come to meet you warmly). Very good gentleman, very decent man.”

She added, “But he always knew he was going to be a star. The day he walked into Bombay, he knew he was going to be a good star. He walked on his own terms and he got everything he wanted.”

Sheeba continued, “He is extremely hard working and extremely obsessed with his craft. I have seen him work all night. I have seen him not sleep at all because he is so obsessed with what he needs to do. Even after doing so much work, you still have childlike enthusiasm for your work, it's amazing.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next big action-thriller, King, where he will star alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in her much-anticipated big-screen debut. This father-daughter collaboration has fans buzzing with excitement and is expected to be yet another iconic chapter in SRK’s legendary career.

As for Sheeba Akashdeep, she was last seen in Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Released in theaters on October 10, 2024, the film is now streaming on Netflix, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline.