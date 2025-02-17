Alpha star Alia Bhatt joins mom Soni Razdan and sis Shaheen to celebrate grandma Gertrude Hoelzer’s 96th b'day; see sweet PIC

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, is an acclaimed Bollywood actor born to Gertrude Hoelzer. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the life and career of her daughter, who always aspired to become an actress. On Hoelzer’s 96th birthday, Soni shared old images and wished her mother a long life and good health. Alia and Shaheen Bhatt also joined in celebrating their grandmother’s special day. Check it out!

On February 17, 2025, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and shared multiple images of her mother, Gertrude Hoelzer. Today marks the day when the Bhatts celebrate their grandmother’s 96th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Soni took a trip down memory lane and unearthed cherished photographs of her mother. The photo album begins with an image of Hoelzer in a bikini, followed by two more pictures of the birthday girl.

Among them is a heartwarming image of Alia Bhatt and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt , standing next to their ‘nani.’ While Shaheen is dressed in an all-black outfit, the Alpha actress can be seen wearing a purple chikankari kurta as she sweetly hugs her grandmother. Sharing the photos, Soni wrote, “When we reminded Mummy that she is 96 today, her first reaction was, ‘Oh, not very old then!’ Happy Birthday, gorgeous Mummy. May you continue to think young and live long.”

Alia Bhatt celebrates grandmother Gertrude Hoelzer’s birthday:

Soon after Razdan dropped the post, several B-town celebs took to the comments section to wish her mother on her special day. Heermandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “so stunning! Happy birthday to her and many happy healthy years” while Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali penned, “Happy happy birthday to your super gorgeous mom.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the seventh installment of YRF’s Spy Universe, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is the first female-led film in the universe which also stars Sharvari in a key role. Apart from the female leads, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor have also joined the cast. Recently, Ashutosh Rana also confirmed he will be reprising his role of Colonel Sunil Luthra in it. Alpha is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2025.