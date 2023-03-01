EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on Farzi and The Family Man crossover, 'It has to blend in a manner that's natural'

Shahid Kapoor is among India's leading actors. He was last seen in Raj and DK's web show Farzi and credible and solid performers like K. K. Menon, Vijay Sethupathi and Rashi Khanna. They, together, made the show a very compelling watch. With the resounding success of Farzi digitally, the actor has discovered the huge spread of ready audience that he can cater to, if his piece of content hits the right notes. Shahid graced Pinkvilla for an exciting interview, where he talked in length about his much loved bingeworthy show and his 20 year long journey in the film industry.

Shahid Kapoor On The Possibility Of Farzi 2

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Shahid Kapoor candidly spoke about his show and illustrous career. As most who have watched Farzi are aware, the open-ending of the show and the easter eggs throughout the show that link it with the universe of A Family Man, indicate that either there will be a sequel or a crossover show to do justice to the extraordinary buildup by the director duo Raj and DK. When Shahid was asked about whether he had discussed the possibility of Farzi 2 with Raj and DK, he promptly said that even the director duo may have not discussed it yet. Clarifying his point, he said, "I think what they like to do is to see how people are responding and once they have all the information; Of course what's inherently within the subject is within the subject. Everything has been taken to a boiling point and it's left there which I feel is amazing. That doesn't happen everytime. The way everything came together to end the season was really magical. So, we have to live upto that. It's very important to live upto that."

Shahid acknowledged Raj and DK's team consisting of two fantastic writers, Sita Menon and Suman Kumar. He said that he was sure of them coming up with something really exciting and that he is waiting to hear from them.

Shahid Kapoor Talks About Farzi and The Family Man Crossover



When asked about a crossover between both the Raj and DK helmed shows, Farzi and The Family Man, considering that a few vital characters, details, plotpoints and settings are common, Shahid candidly asked the interviewer, Himesh, to ask this directly to Raj and DK. He then said, "It's their universe. Everything is possible but it is all about what is right. (One) shouldn't do something just for the heck of it. So it has to blend in, in a manner that's natural and something that can take the journey forward." He signed off saying, "Let them think about it. I am sure that they will do a great job."