EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets an undercut after hubby Raj Kundra's bail

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram recently to share her latest hairstyle. The actress has opted for an undercut which is considered to be a very bold haircut. The cut, which is a buzz underneath one's hair, works perfectly well for summers. Many thought that it was Shilpa's new summer look, but this look undoubtedly carried immense pressure on her as a wife and took a 'lot of gumption'. Naturally, two months have been extremely tough on the Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty often took to social media to share encouraging posts after her husband's arrest. Shilpa also resumed working a couple of weeks following Raj’s arrest in the porn film case, after keeping a low profile.

A day after husband Raj Kundra's bail, almost after two months, Shilpa Shetty shaved a part of her head. A source close to Shetty revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that she had kept a mannat to shave a part of her head if husband Raj Kundra got the bail and she kept her promise. Now that Raj is back, & the family is recovering from bad times, Shilpa along with the entire family including Raj has headed to Alibaug to spend some time together.

Raj Kundra's arrest came as a shock to everyone close to the family. It was indeed a tough time for the Shetty & Kundra family. Raj was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. And his beloved wife, Shilpa, stood like a rock the entire time.

Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to Raj's arrest. A part of it read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

Also Read|Shilpa Shetty ready for weekend with kids Samisha & Viaan at Alibaug sans Raj Kundra; PHOTOS