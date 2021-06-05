EXCLUSIVE: As a parent, it's my responsibility that I leave healthier environment for my child: Rupali Ganguly

On World Environment Day, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly talks about making small changes in our lifestyle for leaving a better environment for our children. She also shared how she is doing her bit, from cycling to wearing organic cotton, to save the environment.

Rupali Ganguly is all about protecting the environment for a better tomorrow. The Anupamaa actress stressed that small things can contribute to a big change and that one must adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. On the occasion of World Environment Day, which is observed on June 5, she shared the changes she made in her lifestyle that contribute to a safe and clean environment.

She said, "I know what I do for the environment is not enough, I can do so much more but we're so used to and we're so conditioned to certain kind of luxury in our lifestyles, that we kind of disregard the environment at the cost of our future generations. Indians basically have always been very environment friendly, like in America they have washing machines and dryers, which is again bad for the environment, as a lot of soap suds go into the ocean, and it consumes more electricity. But if you see most of the Indians, they wash their clothes by hand, which requires much less water than a machine. Then in our culture trees are worshipped, and animals too are considered sacred, so all that was done to show respect to the environment and nature. But somewhere down the line we have forgotten these things. If we can just go back to our roots, then I think we can do so much more for the environment."

"As for me, i have balti baths -I have stopped using showers since the past six-seven years. As a kid, I didn't have a shower at home, and I was used to taking bucket baths, so I went back to that old habit. Secondly, I try to use cotton clothes, because fancy materials can again harm the oceans, so I got back to using natural organic fabrics, and I wear a lot of organic and cotton clothes. In fact I stopped wearing silks a long time ago. Also, at home I have started using bio-degradable garbage bags. Then wherever I go, I carry my copper bottle, I absolutely refuse to use plastic bottled water ... Even for shoots I carry 5-6 bottles from home," Rupali added.

The Sanjivani actress also shared that instead of taking her vehicle, she either walks or carpools. She mentioned that earlier, she used to use a bicycle to cover a distance.

She said, "I would cycle from Worli-Bandra to Town so all these distances I would cover that from cycling, now also whenever I have to go from Versova to 7 bungalows, even till Juhu, I cycle it down. I avoid taking car. I really believe as a parent and as a mother it is really more of my responsibility that I leave a healthier environment for my child."

Further mentioning things that can damage the environment, she said, "Try avoiding dairy and red meat, use less water and save water. Please use biodegradable plastic, please don't use disposable water, carry your own water, try to walk or use cycle, or carpool, or else use public transport. And sanitary napkins take hundreds of years to decompose, so if you can, please ladies, use the menstrual cup or bamboo sanitary napkins at least the biodegradable ones. Plant more trees."

"Let us decompose our garbage, the extra vegetable cut outs put that in decomposable bin, fruit peels feed them to cows. There are a lot of things that can be done. I would suggest everyone to check on Google how we can save our environment. I believe I can do so much more on my part to protect the environment. Like Mahatma Gandhi said - This planet has enough for human need but not for human greed. Reduce and Reuse Is my mantra .... and I hope Governments around the world give preference to the environment for the human race to survive " Rupali concluded.

