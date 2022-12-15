EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 to wrap up this month, Here’s what Anil Sharma has to say

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s 2001 romantic period action drama - Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is one of the most loved films, and in December last year director Anil Sharma kickstarted it’s sequel. Sharing an image from day one of the shoot, the filmmaker had written on Instagram, “General was kind enough to grace the occasion of the muhurat of our forthcoming film Gadar 2. We are indeed very grateful, Sir.” We have now heard that this much awaited part two is in its last leg of shooting.

While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma says, “We will wrap up the Gadar 2 shoot this month. The last schedule is going on.” Will there be any special appearances in the movie this time? “Gadar doesn’t need any actor, it in itself is a big actor. All that it needs is Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma),” adds Sharma.