Suriya's action entertainer Vel all set to re-release in theaters ahead of actor's 49th birthday

Vel, featuring Suriya in a dual role, originally hit theaters on November 8, 2007. Directed by Hari, the film explores the lives of twin brothers, both portrayed by Suriya. Now, 17 years after its initial release, Vel is scheduled for a re-release ahead of the actor's birthday on July 23.

Vel all set for its re-release in theaters

Suriya's 2007 rural hit Vel is set for a re-release on July 19, giving fans the chance to enjoy the actor's performance on the big screen once more, 17 years after its debut. Directed by Hari, Vel was Suriya's second collaboration with the director, featuring him in a dual role as identical twins.

The film's storyline follows twin brothers who are separated by an unexpected event during their childhood and grow up in different environments. The action drama, known for its strong mother sentiment, showcases a blend of action and emotion typical of Hari and Suriya's collaborations. Vel was initially released during Diwali in 2007, with Asin starring as the female lead, reuniting with Suriya for the second time after Ghajini.

Suriya's upcoming films

Suriya has several exciting films in the pipeline, with Kanguva being one of the most eagerly awaited. This film, currently in production, includes scenes set 1,500 years ago. In Kanguva, Suriya will face off against Bobby Deol, with Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ananda, and others rounding out the cast.

Jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva will be released in 38 languages and will be available in 3D and IMAX formats. The film's technical team features composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy, and editor Nishadh Yusuf.

Among Suriya's other upcoming projects are Vaadivaasal, Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Karna and several more. Specific details about these films are still under wraps, with more information expected soon.

