EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan & Akshay Kumar's working style: I silently observe...

Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Karan Malhotra's action-period film, Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The film is slated to hit the theaters on July 22nd, 2022, and now ahead of its release, the cast of Shamshera sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vaani talked about working with Hrithik Roshan in War, Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom and Ranbir in Shamshera.

The Shuddh Desi Romance actress said: "They're different people altogether with different personalities, very different from each other. I've actually never walked up to anyone and been like what's your style? or how you prepare what's your method. I've never walked upon Ranbir and be like, 'What did you do? From morning how have you been prepping for this part of this scene?' I never, I just silently observed and they all come with different sets, with different characters that know they're portraying. It's never going to be the same. What I've realised is that I've been very fortunate to work with the best of the best in the industry, who are so dedicated, are so diligent with what they do there's so much conviction and they're also nervous at the same time when they come and perform. There's no overconfidence happening that I know my job and I know I'm gonna ace this. They have jitteriness."

Further, Vaani added: "Hrithik I feel like is still someone who I feel like I'm closer to his method of doing or whatever the nervousness that he feels sometimes I feel like that and I do relate to that, he also doesn't talk much. Ranbir one can be talkative and transition suddenly. They'll say action and he'll transform into whatever's required. I can't do that I need my space and I put my headphones on. I feel even Hrithik was quiet at least I remember, we both just sitting next to each other quiet thinking about the scene. Akshay is also very spontaneous, he'll come and read his lines. I think he's just aced his way of nailing the scenes." Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

