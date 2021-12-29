EXCLUSIVE: Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani to ring in the New Year in London; Deets Inside

2022 is around the corner, and many celebrities have left for their annual holidays. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the airport as they were leaving for their new year vacation, and so were Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Pinkvilla has learnt that actor Vidyut Jammwal and designer Nandita Mahtani too will celebrate the New Year in London. In fact, the couple even celebrated Christmas in the Queen’s City.

“Vidyut and Nandita were in Egypt where the actor was shooting for Faruk Kabir’s Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2. However, Nandita left for London before him, and Vidyut joined her soon after wrapping up the Egypt schedule. They will be spending some time with Nandita’s family in London, and are expected to return to Mumbai next week,” informs a source in the know. In September this year, Vidyut had confirmed his engagement with Nandita on his social media account. “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21,” Vidyut captioned the image on Instagram.

They were also clicked in Agra in the same month. A source close to the couple had earlier informed Pinkvilla that Nandita and Vidyut are extremely serious about each other, and have been dating for around two years now. Though they have known each other for more than a decade, and have even dated briefly earlier. “Marriage is definitely on the cards for the duo, however they haven’t zeroed down on any particular date or a month for now. They are really happy with each other and are looking forward to their future together. Their families are supportive of the relationship too,” the source had added.

Recently on Vidyut’s birthday, Nandita had taken to social media to wish the former. “Happy birthday My Love..My Life.. Love you @mevidyutjammwal,” she captioned a couple of their images on social media.

