Exclusive: Vikrant Massey to headline Dinesh Vijan's next based on Nithari Killings

After doing relatively smaller roles in Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Half Girlfriend to name some, Vikrant Massey rose to fame with Mirzapur followed by being the male lead in films like Chappak, Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny, Haseena Dillruba, 14 Phere and Love Hostel to name some. While the actor is gearing up for the release of Forensic, we hear that he has bagged another film.

According to our sources, Vikrant Massey has come on board a yet untitled Maddock Production, which will be based on the Nithari Killings. "A lot of producers have considered this subject for an on screen adaptation, but the incident was too conflicted for them to bring it on the screen. It's about the gruesome murders that took place in Nithari village of Noida," revealed a source close to the development.

The movie is expected to go on floors this year and it's Dinesh Vijan who will be producing the film. Interestingly, Vikrant will be playing the part of the antagonist in the story. "Apart from Vikrant, an interesting ensemble is been out in place. Acclaimed and seasoned actors will be on board the film and the names have been kept under wraps. The film will go on floors in the third quarter of this year," the source added.

Apart from the yet untitled film, the other films under Maddock includes - the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon fronted Bhediya, the yet untitled Laxman Uttekar film fronted by Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal among others. Stay turned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey on collaborating with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight: Her outlook towards work is so refreshing