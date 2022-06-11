EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam would love to play Kiran Bedi on screen; Opens up on OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Lost

Yami Gautam recently posted about her fan-girl moment with Kiran Bedi. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, the actress wrote, “My fan-girl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well planned city transformed further for the best, when ma’am got posted there! Door to door cops used to visit every home & ensure our safety! Strict night patrolling was introduced even in the most remotest parts of the city! It was truly an honour meeting Dr Bedi yesterday at #goafest2022.”

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Yami if given an opportunity would she like to play Kiran Bedi onscreen, here’s what she said. “Why not? Provided of course it’s a really good script and with ma’am’s permission,” stated Yami.

Meanwhile, she has an interesting line up of films ahead, including Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost, Amit Rai’s OMG 2, Dhoom Dhaam backed by Aditya Dhar, and another one which will soon be announced. Yami informed that Lost will probably be her next release. “It’s an investigative-drama with an undertone of an emotional-thriller. Tony da’s (Aniruddha) world you can imagine in a film like this, with a very realistic tone, a lot of human-drama, nothing pretentious - it is what it is in today’s time. I play a crime beat journalist in it, and in its own subtle way it touches about media integrity in today’s time. So you can take it literally or metaphorically, there is something which is lost, there is someone who is lost. I'm so excited for a film like that. I am very proud of it,” revealed Yami.

She said that she also had a great time working with Akshay Kumar in OMG: Oh My God 2. “He is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Ofcourse, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see,” Yami concluded.

