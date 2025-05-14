EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yeh superstar hai’, when young Shahid Kapoor made editors 'struggle' to choose between his flawless takes for debut music video

Before making a mark in acting, Shahid Kapoor made his debut with a music video, something many of us are not aware of. In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Sanam Teri Kasam creators Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru shared how they discovered Kapoor for Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra. They also revealed that all his takes were so flawless that the editors were confused about which one to keep. Rao even declared that he would be a "superstar".

Advertisement

Radhika and Vinay initially had a concept in mind and were looking for a sweet-looking boy "distorted" by a gorgeous girl in the song.

After some internal discussions and an in-house process, they were reminded about Shiamak Davar, whom they had previously launched as a singer. They were told that Shiamak had the perfect candidate for the role, a boy from his classes.

Listen to the full interview here:

Rao recalled that when they visited Shiamak’s classes, Shahid Kapoor was dancing behind, and it was then that Vinay Sapru became involved in the process.

Shahid later met with Neeliima Azeem, his mother, and Vinay in his office. Although Rao wasn't directly involved at that stage, Vinay called her to inform her of finding the boy they were looking for, a young, urban face. He mentioned that Shahid was the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neeliima Azeem.

Rao recalled her first meeting with Shahid, saying that he looked so cute that if she were a young girl, she would have been staring at him all day.

Advertisement

She praised his dancing skills and noted how, during the editing process, every take the Farzi actor gave was flawless, leaving the editors confused about which shots to keep. Rao and Sapru were so impressed that they immediately recognized his potential, saying, "This is a superstar."

The directors knew Shahid was special, as every take he delivered was remarkable. They decided that his character’s story would be a tragedy, with the boy losing the girl in the end. After completing the edit, they decided to film one final shot, in which Shahid walks away and a dog runs behind him, capturing his charm.

Rao confirmed that this shot was an afterthought, as they felt Shahid's cuteness "deserved it".

Have you watched Shahid Kapoor's debut music video? Before making a mark in acting, Shahid Kapoor debuted with a music video titled Aankhon Mein Tera Chehra. Have you watched it? Vote and let us know! Yes, I've watched it! Shahid was amazing! No, I haven't watched it yet. I didn't know Shahid Kapoor had a music video debut!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan rarely agrees to retakes, and reason behind it is totally ‘bhai-coded'