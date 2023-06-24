Jee Karda EXCLUSIVE: Suhail Nayyar admits Tamannah Bhatia made him comfortable during bold scenes

Ever since the trailer of the show Jee Karda was released, fans were quite excited to watch the show. The series which stars Tamannah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Ashim Gulati, and others struck a perfect chord with the fans. Well, recently Tamannah and Suhail made it to the headlines for their bold scene in the show. The actress's fans could not accept her in this avatar and she was trolled. Now in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Suhail opened up about this scene and other things about the show.

Suhail Nayyar opens up on the intimate scene in Jee Karda

When asked that does he think that intimate scenes are still a taboo? Suhail Nayyar replied, “The intimate scenes were very aesthetically shot, and we did a lot of preparation for them. The main thing about these scenes is that they are not there to titillate anyone or grab eyeballs. They are there because they are just as important to the story as any other aspect.

For example, they portray that, if you are in a relationship with someone for 12- 13 years, there’s a larger sense of comfort with the other person’s body and that’s what we tried to achieve with all the intimate scenes. It is based on how you touch a person you have known all your life. The bedroom conversations are not very passionate conversations, they are very ‘regular couple’ kind of conversations who have been together since a long time so there is no problem with the intimate scenes. I feel that audiences are ready for such scenes and that is why they are there to show the real lives of these people.”

Suhail Nayyar on having an intimacy coordinator on set

The Jee Karda actor revealed that there was an intimacy coordinator on the set, and they did a workshop together as it is a very professional process. “During this process, you get to know the person you’ll be working with, you talk about your characters, you get to know each other’s bodies and then you become okay with the physical touch. There are exercises for all of this and we also have to do the scene work with them. It is a very safe, respectful setup and it really helps the actors to have an intimacy coordinator on board. More than that it was Arunima and Tamanna who made me feel comfortable while doing such scenes. I remember one of the scenes was shot on the first day when we were not supposed to shoot the scene but due to some issues we had to and there was no intimacy coordinator on set that day, but we did it because of the way Arunima handled it and the way Tamanna made me feel comfortable. I personally felt that whatever we tried to showcase, was pretty much achieved.

Advertisement

I am doing ‘Nikita Roy and the book of darkness’ with Sonakshi Sinha which is a psychological thriller. Along with it I am doing Homi Adajania’s next ‘Murder Mubarak’. I will not be able to get into the details right now but some good and different stuff is coming up. I am grateful that all my characters are very different from one another and I hope I continue to do so.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her ‘no intimacy’ clause while doing South Indian films