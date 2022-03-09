Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora reveals what her girl gang talk about when they meet

One of the most stylish girl gangs of Bollywood is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor. These divas never fail to give us friendship goals. Whenever they step out, heads are bound to turn. They are known for their impeccable sense of style. From traditional wear to stylish attires, they never fail to impress us. Today, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora reveals what they discuss at the meeting.

The actress said, “We talk about everything. Right from who seen who in the west to what’s the coolest cocktail, to my favourite lip colours, to hair colours, to clothes, to cooking, to recipes. Let me tell you that food and recipes that we really love. To everything, to motherhood, to kids crying, to colleagues, to everything. We discuss anything and everything under the sun. I mean when we decide to meet we say we will meet for one hour-two hour. It is never one hour-two hour, it’s a minimum of 5 hours. That’s a lot of things to catch up on.”

To note, these women are often spotted going out together for a lunch or even catching up at each other’s houses. They share a close bond. Their Instagram is filled with lovely pictures of them.

Apart from this, Malaika also spoke about how being a single working mother is tough. She said that she has to look after her son Arhaan and also guide him in the right direction. She was last seen in India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

