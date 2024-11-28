Family by Choice Ep 15-16 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung deliver a satisfying finale after turbulent climax

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

Family by Choice is a heartwarming tale inspired by the cherished Chinese drama Go Ahead, exploring the deep bonds that transcend bloodlines. The story revolves around Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung), who grew up together under the tender care of Juwon’s father, Jeong Jae (Choi Won Young), and Sanha’s father, Dae Uk (Choi Moo Sung). In their shared home, love and understanding became their sanctuary, helping them mend the scars of their fractured pasts.

But as they stepped into adulthood, Sanha and Haejun made the painful decision to reconnect with their biological families, leaving Juwon behind. Their sudden departure shattered her, upending the world they had so carefully built together.

A decade later, destiny brings them back into each other’s lives, reopening old wounds and awakening feelings long buried. Juwon grapples with the pain of abandonment, while Sanha and Haejun are torn between rekindling their bond and confronting the romantic tensions threatening their lifelong friendships. Together, they must navigate a delicate journey of forgiveness, love, and rediscovery, asking themselves whether the family they chose is worth fighting for or letting go.

A recap of episodes 15 and 16

In episode 15, tensions soared as Sanha and Juwon faced rejection from her father, Jeong Jae. Despite his disapproval, heartfelt moments with Juwon and a determined Sanha showed the strength of their love. Meanwhile, Haejun shattered Dal’s heart with a cold rejection, only to later question his feelings. The episode culminated in a dramatic twist as Sanha’s mother confronted Juwon, deeming their relationship a "delusion," leaving viewers on edge.

Episode 16 brought the series to a satisfying conclusion, filled with joy and humor. Sanha’s heartfelt plea to Jeong Jae finally earned his approval, while Haejun’s jealousy and a basketball showdown reignited his bond with Dal. As the couples navigated their new beginnings, Juwon played matchmaker for her father and Haejun’s mother, leading to a heartwarming wedding. Amidst the celebrations, Sanha and Juwon’s intimate moment and Haejun’s flustered reaction added a sprinkle of hilarity.

Our review of Family by Choice episodes 15 and 16

Family by Choice reached its emotional crescendo in episodes 15 and 16, delivering heartache, healing, and hope. Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung brought heartfelt performances to this rollercoaster finale, leaving fans simultaneously teary-eyed and joyous. These episodes perfectly balanced the intensity of raw emotions with the sweetness of resolutions, wrapping up the series in a manner befitting its narrative.

Episode 15 took viewers on a tumultuous ride as the SanWon couple faced the ultimate test of their love. The revelation of their relationship to Juwon’s father, Jeong Jae, was a dramatic turning point. While Dae Uk’s warm approval provided a glimmer of hope, Jeong Jae’s rejection struck a bitter chord. The confrontation was charged with emotion, particularly as Juwon expressed her gratitude to her father despite his disapproval, showing her resilience and vulnerability. Sanha’s earnest attempts to win Jeong Jae over, though unsuccessful, demonstrated his unwavering devotion.

Meanwhile, the HaeDal ship hit turbulent waters as Haejun’s rejection of Dal’s heartfelt proposal left viewers in turmoil. His declaration of seeing her as a sister, despite their shared history, was both frustrating and heart-wrenching. Dal’s pain, portrayed with incredible depth, resonated deeply as she grappled with her mother’s criticisms and her broken heart.

The episode’s lighter moments, such as Dae Uk’s clumsy yet endearing attempts to mediate, provided much-needed relief. However, the tension escalated with Sanha’s mother confronting Juwon, branding their love a “delusion”. This encounter was a gut-punch, but Juwon’s self-reflection and reaffirmation of her love for Sanha were a highlight of her growth.

Episode 16 was a salve for the wounds inflicted earlier, bringing the narrative full circle with resolutions for each character. Sanha’s heartfelt conversation with Jeong Jae finally earned the latter’s approval, setting the stage for the couple’s new beginning. Meanwhile, Haejun, spurred by jealousy and introspection, realized his feelings for Dal. His dramatic basketball challenge to Dal’s blind date and subsequent confession was a turning point, marking the start of their long-awaited romance.

The finale also gave viewers a delightful surprise with Jeong Jae and Seo Hyun’s budding romance, culminating in a heartfelt wedding that symbolized unity and new beginnings. As the SanWon and HaeDal couples found their happiness, the series celebrated the bonds of love, family, and friendship, leaving fans with a sense of warmth and closure.

Family by Choice delivered a finale that was as moving as it was satisfying, cementing its place as a drama that healed while it entertained. With its stellar cast and touching storylines, this series will remain a cherished memory for its viewers.

