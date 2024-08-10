Happy Lee Sung Kyung Day: Dissecting her versatile roles in Shooting Stars, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and more

Lee Sung Kyung, who is celebrating her birthday today, has showcased her talent through a variety of adorable, versatile, and quirky roles. She began her entertainment career as a model, competing in the local Super Model Contest in 2008. Lee Sung Kyung made her acting debut with a supporting role in the television drama It's Okay, That's Love. She was also the first model actress promoted under YG KPlus, a joint venture between YG Entertainment and K-Plus.

Lee Sung Kyung is effortlessly charming, with impeccable comedic timing and a natural presence on screen. As a model, singer, and actress, she embraces a wide range of roles without limiting herself to specific genres or characters. Whether playing a tomboyish weightlifter, a super-efficient publicity agent, or an anxious surgeon, her diverse on-screen personas showcase her remarkable versatility.

There’s much to admire about Lee Sung Kyung—she combines beauty, intelligence, and boundless talent in various random skills, which likely contributes to her place on everyone’s girl crush list. From rapping and dancing to singing, playing the piano, modeling, and acting, her talents seem limitless! On the occasion of her birthday let’s check out some of her versatile roles!

Cheese in the Trap

The focus of the show is the messy relationship between two students, Hong Seol (Kim Go Eun) and Yoo Jung (Park Hae Jin), along with the dynamic of Baek In Ho (Seo Kang Joon) in a complex love triangle. However, it's Lee Sung Kyung's portrayal of the loud, gold-digging, and over-the-top Baek In Ha that truly stands out, as she adds a memorable and vibrant touch to the series.

Advertisement

Brash, bratty, and often obnoxious, In Ha is far from seeking sympathy as she tries to charm Yoo Jung. Though unapologetic about her behavior, it becomes clear that In Ha is shaped by her past and carries significant emotional baggage. Lee Sung Kyung excels in bringing out the more unpleasant traits of In Ha, portraying her as a short-tempered, sometimes borderline-crazy character with a comical edge. Her hair, makeup, and style are spot-on, reflecting In Ha's self-absorbed, fashionista persona.

About Time

About Time is a series that will keep you hooked from start to finish! Starring Lee Sung Kyung as Choi Michaela and Lee Sang Yoon as Lee Do Ha, the drama follows Michaela, who can see how much time people have left to live. Yet, she can’t tell how much time she has left herself. Though this ability might sound intriguing, it proves to be heart-wrenching. Michaela falls for the wealthy and stubborn Lee Do Ha, knowing she should stay away. What unfolds is an emotional love story where two people race against time to be together.

Advertisement

In one of her more serious roles, Lee Sung Kyung delivers a nuanced and restrained performance in About Time. This fantasy romance features a unique plot that keeps viewers engaged. As the two leads race against time, their struggle to safeguard their love draws deep sympathy from the audience. A standout aspect of the series is the on-screen chemistry between Lee Sung Kyung and Lee Sang Yoon, which makes their romantic connection all the more compelling and satisfying.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

This coming-of-age drama is a beloved breezy-watch favorite among K-drama fans. Meet the dynamic weightlifting champion Kim Bok Joo, portrayed by Lee Sung Kyung. She’s dedicated to her training, enjoys hearty Korean BBQ with friends, and catches the eye of campus cutie and her childhood friend Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk), a swimming prodigy. Although Bok Joo can easily handle heavy barbells, she finds herself completely out of her zone when she falls for Jae Yi (Lee Jae Yoon), a doctor and Joon Hyung’s older brother.

Advertisement

Suddenly self-conscious about her appearance, the tomboyish Bok Joo makes efforts to appear more feminine by wearing sparkly hair clips, applying makeup, and even enrolling in Jae Yi’s weight loss clinic—something a weightlifter would typically avoid. While Joon Hyung supports her through this transformation, it’s clear he has deep feelings for Bok Joo, who, despite this, has placed him firmly in the friend zone.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a delightful watch, that celebrates campus life, ambition, first love, and the myriad of insecurities that come with growing up. The drama also addresses important issues such as performance pressure, mental health, and body positivity.

Lee Sung Kyung, in her role as the lively and straightforward Kim Bok Joo, may not fit the typical K-drama heroine mold, but her character is deeply relatable. Lee Sung Kyung’s dedication to embodying Bok Joo—through her physical appearance and quirky mannerisms—makes the character feel authentic and grounded. The on-screen chemistry between Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk was so perfectly in sync that they quickly became one of the most beloved drama couples of all time.

Shooting Stars

One of the most beloved romantic comedies of 2022, Sh**ting Stars (Shooting Stars) explores the lives of celebrities and their closest supporters: their management teams. The female lead, Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung), is a brilliant and dedicated team leader who works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that every star at her agency shines brightly, often at the expense of her own well-being. On the other hand, the male lead, Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae), is a top Korean actor renowned for his exceptional looks and talent.

Advertisement

Despite a series of misunderstandings, Oh Han Byul and Gong Tae Sung can’t ignore their undeniable chemistry and eventually find their way to each other. Alongside this sweet main couple, the show features Park Ho Yeong (Kim Yoon Hye), a passionate rookie manager with a lot of enthusiasm but limited skills, and Kang Yoo Sung (Yoon Jong Hoon), her admired colleague whom she secretly loves. The colorful ensemble is rounded out by Jo Ki Ppeum (Sojin), a news reporter navigating the challenges of the industry, and Do Soo Hyuk (Lee Jung Shin), a meticulous lawyer who always clocks out precisely on time.

Lee Sung Kyung shines as Han Byul, capturing the hectic routine and nuances of a PR manager with remarkable precision. The role also allows her to display her comedic talents, adding another layer to her performance. Moreover, the on-screen chemistry between Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae is electrifying, making their scenes together truly captivating.

Dr. Romantic 2 and 3

Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung), a young doctor with a passion for painting rather than performing surgeries, is a second-year cardiothoracic surgeon who suffers from severe anxiety when entering the operating room. She ends up at Doldam Hospital alongside Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and comes under the mentorship of the unconventional Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu).

Advertisement

Eun Jae, who chose medicine to meet her mother’s expectations, struggles with severe mental blocks and fears in the operating room despite her best efforts. Her vulnerability and determination to succeed make her a character you can truly empathize with. As she gains confidence and grows with the guidance of her mentor, Dr. Kim, and Seo Woo Jin, you find yourself rooting for her. Eun Jae's journey is particularly relatable, reminding us of the challenges we all face in overcoming personal obstacles and striving for our goals.

This role highlighted Lee Sung Kyung’s maturity as an actress, as she adeptly conveys Eun Jae’s struggles and her journey to overcome challenges. The drama beautifully showcases her growth and depth as a performer. On-screen, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop have great chemistry, making their partnership compelling to watch. Additionally, their dynamic continues in the third season of Dr. Romantic, where they tackle emergencies and medical crises at Doldam Hospital with renewed energy and dedication.

Miss & Mrs. Cops

In Miss & Mrs. Cops, Mi Yeong (Ra Mi Ran), a former police officer now working at the Public Service Center after her marriage, teams up with her sister-in-law Ji Hye (Lee Sung Kyung), a rookie policewoman at the same center. They join forces to investigate the suicide of a young woman and uncover a disturbing network of young men who drug, rape, and film women, then upload the videos online for profit. With higher-ranking officers refusing to act, the two women, along with a female hacker, take matters into their own hands to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This action comedy showcases how female police officers can be just as competent, fierce, funny, and lovable as their male counterparts. Miss & Mrs. Cops offers plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments, making Ra Mi Ran’s and Lee Sung Kyung’s characters both engaging and relatable.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Sung Kyung and Joo Woo Jae spotted together at mutual friend’s wedding; See pics