2025 Oscars Cancelation Rumors Amid L.A. Wildfires Debunked By Film Academy Sources; Here’s Everything We Know
After multiple media outlets claimed that the 2025 Oscars is on the verge of cancelation, an official Academy source has debunked the rumors in a recent report. Deets inside!
There were speculations that this year’s Film Academy Awards was to be canceled amid ongoing Los Angeles wildfire devastation after multiple media outlets claimed so. One of them alleged that “The Oscars awards ceremony is on the verge of being canceled for the first time in its 96-year history.”
It also claimed that the Official Academy Award committees, led by A-listers including Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg, have been monitoring the situation. However, official sources informed The Hollywood Reporters that the news was nothing more than misinformation.
The official source confirmed that no such advisory committee exists. However, the organization’s 55-person board of governors is currently contemplating the best way to move forward with the awards ceremony, which was supposed to take place on March 2.
In the wake of the devastation caused by the blazes in Los Angeles, the organization has pushed back the date for announcing the nominations, canceled this year’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon, and postponed the Scientific and Technical Awards.
According to the outlet, there are plans to proceed with the ceremony in a dignified manner, raising funds for the victims and celebrating the efforts of fire relief teams and first responders.