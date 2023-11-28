5 rappers with the most no. of kids featuring Nick Cannon, Future, and more

Rappers like Nick Cannon and Future, known for their rich lifestyles, have lots of kids with different moms. Who has the most kids among rappers

Rap music has become a massive and beloved genre since its introduction in the '70s by early artists like The Sugarhill Gang, DJ Kool Herc, and Gil Scott-Heron. Over the years, rap has grown into its own expansive world, with artists gaining dedicated fan bases and some achieving a kind of cult status. Naturally, successful and well-known rappers often attract admirers, and some end up having quite a few children.

There are rappers known for being "family-oriented" based on the number of kids they have. Let's take a look at 5 rappers who have built impressive family trees and are leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

1. DMX

DMX holds the record for having the most kids among rappers, with a total of 15 children. Unfortunately, the legendary rapper passed away in 2021. He was married to Tashera Simmons from 1999 to 2014, and they had four kids together. Additionally, he had a son with Desiree Lindstrom. DMX preferred to keep the identities of the other mothers of his children private, reflecting his desire to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

2. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Ol' Dirty Bastard, a key member of the Wu-Tang Clan from Staten Island, New York, left his mark in the rap world. Born Russell Tyrone Jones, ODB was famous for his unique mix of rapping and singing with explicit lyrics. There have been ongoing rumors about him having 13 children, but Icelene Jones, with whom he had three children, insists that those are his only kids. One of his sons, carrying on his father's legacy, goes by the nickname "Young Dirty Bastard." Sadly, ODB passed away at the age of 36 on November 13, 2004.

3. Shawty Lo

Shawty Lo, whose real name was Carlos Rico Walker, was a well-known rapper and one of the founding members of the hip-hop group D4L. He had a really big family with 11 kids – nine girls and two boys. He became a dad for the first time when he was just 17 years old. Even though he was a private person and didn't share much about his personal life, he passed away on September 21, 2016.

4. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon, the famous rapper, recently welcomed his 12th child with Alyssa Scott on December 14, 2022. Tragically, the couple had lost their son Zen in December 2021. Despite the heartbreak, they've become parents again, navigating both sorrow and joy. With a growing family, Cannon faces the challenges and blessings that come with fatherhood, showcasing resilience and the circle of life. The journey includes grief but also the celebration of new beginnings, illustrating the complex tapestry of life's highs and lows for the beloved artist and his expanding family.

5. Future

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and is a big deal in the rap and hip-hop scene, especially for his trap music. He's got quite a reputation for being a dad — seven kids with seven different moms, including Jessica Smith and Ciara.

Back in 2019, two more women took him to court, saying he was the dad of their kids. Fast forward to 2020, one of them dropped her case. But the other, Elizabeth Seraphin, had her lawyer saying they did a DNA test, and it pointed straight at Future being the dad. So, things got a bit legal and complicated.