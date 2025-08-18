Alan Cumming Believes Filming for Avengers: Doomsday Was ‘Amazing’ Compared to X2’s ‘Awful' Experience

Alan Cumming will return as his iconic character, Nightcrawler, in the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday. The actor, who portrayed the role in the 2003 film, X2, shared that the reprisal was quite better than the filming experience he had on the sets of the Hugh Jackman starrer.

The Traitors host, in conversation with People Magazine, expressed his excitement over being a part of the Marvel franchise while also revealing what the fans could expect from the Russo Brothers' directorial.

Advertisement

The actor opened up about completing his schedule on the film early so that he could go back to doing his reality game show.

Alan Cumming on playing Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Alan Cumming shared how he had an “awful” experience filming for X2, back in 2003. The actor-reality TV host revealed, “It was amazing. It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, a great film. I love the film.”

He added that X2 with director Bryan Singer was “miserable” and “awful for a variety of reasons that I have talked about at length.” Cumming has completed filming for the movie, which is set to hit theaters next year.

Elsewhere in the talks, The Good Wife star added, “I’m 60 years old. I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great. And everyone was really nice. And I got it done really quickly because I couldn’t go because of The Traitors when most of my scenes were being shot.”

Advertisement

Apart from Cumming, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn from the X-Men team have also joined the star-studded cast.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, the movie will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. in the franchise, not as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but as the villainous Dr. Victor von Doom. The other cast members also include Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Channing Tatum, among the rest.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in December 2026, followed by the sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, in December 2027.

ALSO READ: Will Deadpool Appear in Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds’ Social Media Post Teases a Potential Collaboration