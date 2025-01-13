8 Best Movies To Stream On Max, Disney +, And More This Weekend; From Barbie To Inside Out 2

Barbie (Netflix)

One of the most critically acclaimed films of 2023, Barbie, is one of the best films to watch over the weekend. The Greta Gerwig directorial is a feel-good and easy-going movie with a strong message for the audience. The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead.

Run (Netflix)

The fans of horror and mystery genres should check this movie out over the weekend, as the mother-daughter relationship in the film goes haywire over a suspicion. The movie streams on Netflix with the cast members Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen.

My Old Ass (Prime Video)

To get into the mood for some drama and comedy, My Old Ass could be a good watch on the rest days. The movie revolves around an 18-year-old girl who meets her older self in the process of adulting and the former hands out warnings to the young Elliot, stopping her from going reckless. The movie stars Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella.

Immaculate (Prime Video)

Immaculate is one of Sydney Sweeney's best performances of her career. The movie is based on the genre of horror-thriller and shares a story about a nun who goes on to join a convent in an Italian countryside. The film is available to stream on Prime Video over the weekend.

Inside Out 2 (Disney+)

Inside Out 2 was one of the loved films of 2024, and the sequel adding new emotions in Riley’s world made the audience heap praises over the film. The cinematic piece is a perfect watch over the weekend as Riley’s story unravels on the screen. The movie is available to stream on Disney+.

Juror #2 (Max)

Based on the genre of thriller and courtroom drama, Juror #2 is a good watch for the audience who are fond of suspense films. Nicholas Hoult, who plays the role of Justin Kemp in the film, finds himself in a moral dilemma while in the middle of a murder trial. His ethical decision could have a heavy impact on the verdict.

All of Us Strangers (Disney+)

All of Us Strangers is a high-on-drama film that may leave the audience weeping a little. The movie stars Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in the leads, showcasing a romantic angle between the men, who are neighbours and fighting their own battles. The movie is one of the critically acclaimed films of the last year, which also received BAFTA and Golden Globes nominations.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Max/Apple TV)

After giving a massive hit with Wednesday, Jenna Ortega returned to star in the horror comedy sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The movie also stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton as they reprise their characters from the 1988 film. The movie could present the jokes that land well while also leaving the audience terrified at points.

