A Complete Unknown New Trailer Shows Timothee Chalamet Singing THIS 1965 Hit As Bob Dylan; Watch

Searchlight Pictures dropped a new trailer for Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown which gave a deeper glimpse into Timothee Chalamet’s physical and vocal transformation. The Dune actor seemed to have captured the essence of Dylan’s voice as he delivered his rendition of the 60s hit song Like a Rolling Stone.

The trailer starts with Chalamet arriving in New York from Minnesota in search of a “spark” as his version of Girl From the North Country is played in the background. He spent his time in the city, songwriting and performing gigs at local pubs or cafes. He begins to form an attachment with fellow folk singer Joan Baez played by Monica Barbaro which eventually turns into a full-fledged romance.

However, the couple who also started doing stage shows together didn’t last long and the beginning of their fallout is teased in the trailer. “Your songs are like an oil painting at the dentist’s office,” he tells her, clutching a guitar while shirtless in bed. “You’re kind of an asshole, Bob,” Baez responds.

The trailer also featured footage of Dylan and Baez performing together at the 1963 Monterey Folk Festival. When Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning) — a fictionalized version of the late singer’s then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo — enters Dylan’s life, a love triangle starts to brew.

The Blowin' In The Wind singer who is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time never hesitated to take risks with music. In the trailer, Chalamet’s Dylan starts his journey from writing and performing songs but transitions into electric music much to people’s surprise. “Well this is gonna piss some people off,” someone says in the trailer.

In real life, this new venture with amplified electrical musical instruments was met with criticism which the late singer disapproved of. “They just want me singing Blowin' In The Wind for the rest of my goddamn life,” the Wonka actor says in the trailer, most likely in retaliation to the electric music backlash.

Brawls break out over the decision with some marveling over the singer’s new musical direction and others labeling him as a traitor to folk music. A Complete Unknown written by Mangold and Jay Cocks and inspired by Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! will hit the theaters this Christmas on December 25, 2024.