'All About It': Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces Pregnancy; Set To Welcome Third Child With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Television personality and author known for books such as People Pleaser and You Can Shine So Bright is expecting her third child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. The announcement was made with pictures from her family photo shoot, showcasing her baby bump. The exclusive pictures, shared with PEOPLE, show Jinger holding a sonogram picture of her third child.

Another picture featured the couple’s two daughters, Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3, wearing “big sis” jackets. The Counting On alum spoke to the outlet about how “excited” they are to become a family of five. "We're super excited. I'm actually all about it," she shared.

Moreover, she’s excited about going through her pregnancy during the winter. Jeremy recalled being “speechless” when she told him the news. She made the revelation on one of their daughter’s birthdays by gifting him an Amazon bag. “ So I'm thinking, 'What did she get from Amazon for me?' Then I open it up and it's the positive result, and I'm actually speechless," he recalled. "She got me good.”

Jeremy further quipped that he’s officially on duty as Jinger’s "pickle and frozen fruit, ice cream delivery man." When asked about their plans to expand the Vuolo clan further, Jinger said, “We’ll see.” Initially, she thought she was “set with two,” but they always considered three a good number. "So three or four. I don't know. But I think three is what I'm leaning towards right now," she added.

The couple are thrilled to be parents to two incredible little girls and would be okay with whatever their third child’s gender might be. However, they are admittedly "curious” to be parents of a little boy.

"If it was another little girl, being a girl dad has been incredible,” Jeremy said, adding that they’ll be happy either way. The couple also shared the reactions of their little daughters upon hearing the news.

They got each of them a “big sis” jacket, but they were ecstatic when they understood its meaning. “Felicity started jumping up and down in excitement over the news,” the mom of two recalled. Meanwhile, the younger one was not sure what to make of the news. But Jinger is certain that Evangeline will be all about her new role as big sister once the baby arrives.