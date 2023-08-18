Breaking Down Lori Harvey's Weight Loss Plan: Is It Safe?

Comedian Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey’s weight loss journey has recently caught the internet's attention. Unlike her siblings, who've pursued various career paths, Lori has established herself in the entertainment world as a model and entrepreneur in the fashion and beauty world. She has also gained fame for her high-profile relationships with figures like Diddy and Michael B. Jordan.

When Lori Harvey turned 25, she caught everyone's eye by openly discussing her weight loss journey before the 2022 Met Gala. She credited her achievements to Pilates exercises and sticking to a rigorous 1200-calorie deficit diet. However, there's a concern among many that a 1200-calorie diet might not be the safest way to achieve weight loss. Let's see why Lori Harvey’s diet and workout received so much criticism.

Who Is Lori Harvey?

Lori Harvey is a well-known American model, socialite, and businesswoman. She is also the youngest daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, who adopted Lori when he wed her mother. As a model, Lori has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and featured in Burberry, Valentino, and Michael Kors’ campaigns. She launched her skincare line SKN by LH, in 2021 and even partnered with Naked Wardrobe on a clothing line.

Profile & Stats

Real name: Lori Harvey

Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.A

Date of birth: January 13, 1997

Age in 2023: 26

Height: 5 feet 3 inches (162 cm)

Weight: 121 pounds (55 kg)

Recently the petite model made headlines for her diet and weight loss. Last May, she shared a TikTok video where she talked about her weight loss, revealing she followed a daily 1200-calorie diet for her Met Gala appearance. However, health experts criticized the video, expressing concerns about the potential risks of such a diet. Let's see deeper into Lori Harvey's weight loss approach.

Lori Harvey’s Weight Loss Journey

Lori Harvey, the daughter of actor Steve Harvey, shared a TikTok video on May 14 where she talked about gaining 15 pounds while dating Michael B. Jordan. She mentioned struggling with her clothes not fitting well due to weight gain. Later, she posted another TikTok explaining her weight loss journey before the 2022 Met Gala. During this time, she worked out extensively, sometimes even twice a day, and aimed for around 1,200 calories a day. This approach drew criticism from dietitians and nutritionists. Let's delve into Lori Harvey's diet plan and workout to understand more about her weight loss process.

Lori Harvey’s Diet Routine

Lori's 1200-calorie deficit diet created quite a stir online. Many people were upset after seeing the video where the founder of SKN disclosed her strict caloric intake. When questioned about it, she chuckled and clarified, "That's only when I'm in diet mode and aiming to shed some pounds." She explained, "When I'm not trying to lose weight, I still eat what I want, but I pay attention to portion sizes."

She typically goes for a balanced, healthy diet in moderation. Her meals consist mostly of meat, vegetables, green juices, and minimal carbs. Despite maintaining a low-calorie and nutritious diet, she makes sure to keep up with her regular gym sessions.

Lori Harvey’s 1200 Calorie Diet

Many individuals choose 1,200-calorie diets to shed fat quickly and reach their goal weight. Typically, adult women need about 2,000 calories per day while men need around 2,500 to maintain body weight. Likewise, women can restrict their intake to 1500 or fewer calories per day to lose around 1 lb per week ( 1 ).

While cutting calories is effective for weight loss, research highlights the drawbacks of extreme calorie reduction for long-term health. A 1,200-calorie diet might lack essential vitamins and minerals, impacting overall well-being. This calorie level is often considered too low for many individuals and can lead to unwanted effects such as feeling dizzy, nausea, fatigue, headaches, excessive hunger, and even gallstones ( 2 ).

Additionally, relying on a 1,200-calorie diet might not be the best strategy for achieving long-term weight loss success. Such calorie restrictions trigger shifts in your body's metabolism, including an increase in hunger-inducing hormones like ghrelin and cortisol, while also reducing the calories burned during rest. This can lead to a higher likelihood of regaining lost weight over time ( 3 ).

Therefore, when aiming to shed pounds, adopting less restrictive methods could lead to healthier and more sustainable weight loss. It's essential to choose an approach that fits your body and daily routine. That's why Lori pointed out that what helped her might not be effective for everyone and stressed the importance of having individualized approaches to weight loss.

Lori Harvey’s Workout Routine

Lori Harvey's viral Met Gala appearance had the online world buzzing. In an interview on the red carpet, she spilled the beans on her toned body, and abs attributing it to Pilates, a workout she highly recommends.

Pilates -

Lori opened up about sticking with Pilates consistently for a year and how it became a prominent part of her fitness routine.

Even scientific research showed that regular Pilates sessions can significantly reduce stomach, waist, and hip measurements ( 4 ). Also, beyond weight loss, Pilates brings potential relief from lower back pain and enhances strength, flexibility, balance, endurance, and overall fitness ( 5 ).

Some Pilates to try at home:

Roll up

Pelvic curl

Spine twist

Chest lift

Single leg stretch

Double leg stretch

Leg circles

Cardio -

Lori's second workout usually involves cardio. She hits the gym after her Pilates routine for an intense cardio session. Some days, it's a 30-minute treadmill session, and other times, it's sprint intervals, hiking, or stair climbing. Engaging in such cardio exercises is a fantastic method to decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases as well as fortifying the body's defenses ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

Some cardio workouts to try at home:

Jumping jacks

Mountain climbers

Burpees

Lunges

Squat jumps

However, too much intense and prolonged exercise might lead to potential heart-related issues ( 8 ). While there's no fixed rule on the exact amount of cardio you should do daily or weekly, it's wise to practice moderation. If you're doing high-intensity cardio, consider taking a day or two off each week to allow for rest, which can help prevent injuries and burnout.

But Lori used to hit the gym 5 or 6 times a week, during her intense weight loss phase. She would even double up on some days, meaning she exercised twice a day. However, experts advise that such intense routines could lead to needing more calories. It's also worth noting that Lori was already following a 1200-calorie deficit diet. Hence Lori's mix of Pilates and cardio is vigorous for her calorie intake and could strain muscles.

Furthermore, doubling workouts can be safe if balanced properly. Like pairing morning strength training with evening yoga, targeting diverse muscle groups, and allowing ample recovery time.

Conclusion:

Lori Harvey's weight loss journey heavily relied on a calorie-deficit diet plan. Some argue that 1200 calories could be insufficient for an adult body to carry out its essential functions. But it definitely helps with weight loss. In addition, she incorporated Pilates and cardio workouts into her routine, which can be quite demanding and might have contributed to her rapid 15-pound weight loss. It's important to remember that each body is different, and what's effective for one person might not be for another. So aim for sustainable weight loss strategies that suit your body and overall well-being.

