Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reach Divorce Settlement, Actress Says She's 'Exhausted' But 'Relieved'; DEETS Inside

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's years-long divorce proceedings finally reached their conclusion, and the actress couldn't be more "relieved." The former couple settled the terms of their split eight years after they broke up. A source told People magazine that the Maleficient actress is "relieved the divorce is finalized."

On December 30, her attorney, James Simon of Hersh Mannis, released a statement on her behalf, which began by stating the fact that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and their children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — left all the properties they shared with the Fight Club actor.

"Since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," the statement said regarding Jolie. "This is just one part of a long, ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over," it added.

Although the former couple buried a hatchet, another legal battle hangs over their heads. They have yet to settle their bitter battle over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which the exes once owned together. In 2022, the Bullet Train actor sued his ex-wife for selling her stake in the business to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.

Speaking of this ongoing case, the source claimed that the Maria actress will "stand up" to Pitt until the lawsuit is settled. In the lawsuit, the actor accused Jolie of violating a verbal and written agreement between them without both parties' permission.

In response, the actress claimed that it was Pitt who wanted to sell the winery and demanded her to sign a restrictive non-disclosure agreement, which would have prevented her from speaking about the alleged "abuse" she endured in their relationship. However, he has denied being abusive to Jolie or any of their six children.

Pitt recently secured a huge win in the case, and a source close to the actor claimed that Jolie intentionally made the case personal to inflict "pain" on him.

Whereas a source close to Jolie claimed that the actor could put an end to the legal fiasco for the sake of his family, but he won't. "He has the ability to do the right thing, drop the lawsuit, and focus on healing their family; he has made it clear he has no plans to do so," the source added.