Apple Cider Vinegar: How Much of the Netflix Series Is Based on Fact and What Is Fiction? Find Out

Apple Cider Vinegar is one of the highly anticipated series. With the Netflix show nearing its release, the audience is left curious if the story of the show is based on real events or if it is fictional. The six-episode series will tell the tale of how an Australian wellness influencer goes on to scam people with its tricks online.

Belle Gibson, who was one of the names in the scam, had gone to make headlines in 2015. However, there has also been a level of uncertainty surrounding Gibson's story, and hence, Netflix and the makers were given creative liberty.

The show's story is based on the book titled The Woman Who Fooled the World, penned by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano. It is hence reported that the events covered in the show are as actual as in the book.

Meanwhile, speaking of whether the character of Belle Gibson is real or not, the person portrayed by the actress Kaitlyn Dever is an actual person, and her crimes are well-detailed in the Netflix series. Gibson faked having cancer, and with the sympathy that she received online, she launched an app and shared healthy recipes on the same.

The app was named The Whole Pantry, where she revealed that with the recipes she posted online, she was able to cure her disease.

The influencer further signed a deal with Penguin Book Publishers to get her cookbook published. However, the publishing house, too was fined $300 million for not fact-checking the content.

Two journalists, Justin and Sean, played by Mark Cole Smith and Richard Davies in the show respectively, broke the news of Gibson's fake cancer and revealed that the money that the influencer had pledged to donate to the charities was not sent out.

Meanwhile, opening up about the parts of the show that are away from the real events, the creator, Samantha Strauss, shared with The Guardian, "I think we do really lean into it and say it honestly—this is true-ish. It's an interesting thing when you're dealing with someone who has lied and that you're creating a work that is, in some respects, fiction as well."

Apple Cider Vinegar will be available to stream on Netflix.