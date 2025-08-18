Justin Bieber Shares Rare Candid Bar Photo With Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber’s Playful Comment Goes Viral

Justin Bieber surprised fans after posting a rare Instagram photo with model Kendall Jenner. The picture was taken during a casual hangout at a low-key dive bar in Los Angeles on Thursday night. In the candid shot, Bieber is seen sitting on a stool while listening closely to Jenner who animatedly shares a story. Bieber holds what appears to be a beer glass, while Jenner sports white jeans and a black crop top.

The post instantly caught attention as the duo has been friends for over a decade. There were even past reports suggesting Bieber and Jenner had dated before his marriage to Hailey Bieber in 2018. Fans were quick to react to the unusual public display of friendship between Bieber and Hailey’s best friend.

Hailey Bieber’s witty comment goes viral

Hailey Bieber reacted to the Instagram post with a playful comment, writing, “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands.” Her lighthearted jab quickly garnered more than 65,000 likes from fans.

The Instagram post is part of a carousel where Justin Bieber also shared a rare photo with his wife Hailey Bieber from the same night. The couple was seen sitting side by side on a couch at the dive bar, looking relaxed and comfortable. Earlier this week, Bieber posted a series of pictures featuring romantic moments with Hailey, showing the couple cuddling on picnic blankets and spending quality time together.

The posts come after months of public speculation about Justin and Hailey’s marriage. Fans have closely watched their social media activity, with many interpreting Bieber’s recent posts as hints of the couple navigating challenges.

Justin Bieber recently released his seventh studio album, SWAG, which explores his public persona, personal struggles, and commitment to Hailey and their nearly one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. The album has fueled discussions among fans about the couple’s journey, including the ups and downs of their relationship.

