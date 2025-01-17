Bachelor Star Matt James Confirms Breakup with Rachael Kirkconnell After 4 Years; Shares Post On Instagram

Matt James, the first Black lead of The Bachelor, revealed on Thursday that he and Rachael Kirkconnell have ended their relationship. The announcement comes nearly four years after they met on Season 25 of the ABC reality dating show.

James shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding.”

Kirkconnell has not publicly addressed the breakup. She still has photos of the couple on her Instagram account. Details about the reasons for the split have not been disclosed.

James and Kirkconnell first connected on Season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2021. Kirkconnell, who received James’ final rose, faced controversy shortly after the season ended.

Photos surfaced of her attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. Additional criticism arose over her social media activity, including liking posts featuring Confederate flags.

Following the backlash, Kirkconnell issued a public apology in February 2021, calling her past actions offensive and racist. The controversy led James to briefly end their relationship.

Despite the challenges, the couple reconciled a few months later. James opened up about their renewed relationship in a May 2021 interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine. He shared, “It was unfair to leave people while they work to unlearn and be better.”

James shared that he and Kirkconnell were working together on understanding each other’s experiences and needs. “We can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner, especially if that woman isn’t Black, to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” James said.

In February 2024, James told People Magazine that he was planning a special proposal for Kirkconnell, signaling their relationship was heading toward an engagement.

James and Kirkconnell seemed to be in a good place after the show’s After the Final Rose special, where they addressed the season’s controversies. However, their relationship faced scrutiny due to the public fallout over Kirkconnell’s past actions.

