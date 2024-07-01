BET Awards 2024: Killer Mike Wins Album Of The Year For Michael; Shares Emotional Acceptance Speech

Killer Mike, 49 has never looked back in his soaring high career. He is one of teh few artists, whose art has a cause and many people are his fans because of that. The rapper has many hits including Legend Had It, Ju$t, and Run.

Seems like this is a big year for Mike. After winning three Grammys earlier this year, he has now earned a BET award as well for Album Of The Year for Michael. Read ahead to know Mike’s heartfelt speech that he delivered after winning the award.

Killer Mike gives a moving acceptance speech

The artist moved the audience with his acceptance speech. While delivering his speech, he read from a paper in his hand, per XXL. He said that he was humbled to have garnered this award. He expressed his gratefulness towards black people for honoring him in that way.

He further said that he was not supposed to be there. “I was put in handcuffs and I was marched out of this building, but I want to tell you look at God ’cause I'm back, baby, I'm back and I'm winning,” said Mike.

As per the publication, the rapper was arrested before the Grammys started back in February. He was not able to accept his award for the Best Rap Album during the ceremony.

Normani cancels her BET performance at the last minute

The Wild Side singer announced on her Instagram stories that she was supposed to perform at this year's BET Awards but had to cancel at the last minute. This cancellation comes because of an injury, which she garnered while rehearsing for her performance for the event that happened on June 30.

She shared a lengthy message in one of her stories. The singer expressed her frustration and disappointment. The Fifth Harmony alum said that she wanted to get on the app and give her fans an update about her injury incurred during rehearsals.

Further, in the note, Normani wrote that there was nothing more that she wanted to do than perform and also get back to doing what fulfills her the most. She sent her love to BET for giving her and other “beautiful black women” the opportunity.

She added that this was not how she imagined her weekend but she would be “championing” for everyone from her home. Check out her stories below.

