Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Act ‘Very Affectionate’ During Bar-Hopping Outing, Fueling Dating Rumors: Source

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were spotted being “very affectionate” during a bar-hopping outing. A source shared inside details about their possible date.
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were spotted out in the city, going bar hopping in New York. Amidst the dating rumors, the couple enjoyed their time being “very affectionate” around the gay bars after watching their friend, Andrew Scott, perform in the one-man production Vanya at the Lucille Lortel Theater. The sources close to the duo, who witnessed them not leaving each other’s side during their time out, revealed that they overheard Wolff saying that he and Eilish were a thing.
In the additional information shared with the media portal, it was stated that the Oscar-winning musician and her potential beau took a trip in the East Village, then to Alan Cumming’s Club Cumming, and ended at the Phoenix.
An insider claimed that the duo, along with their other friends, “were playing pool and were affectionate.” Meanwhile, the rumors of Eilish and Wolff dating have been making rounds on the internet for months. Moreover, Nat and his brother had also opened for the musician during her U.S. leg of the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.
The Birds of a Feather crooner and her rumored boyfriend also made headlines at the iHeart Radio awards, where the duo quietly left the venue together. However, at the time, a source close to the Grammy-winning musician revealed, “They are close friends. Nothing more. Billie is affectionate with all of her friends.”
Previously, Eilish had been linked with musicians Brandon “Q” Adams, Jesse Rutherford, and Matthew Tyler Vorce. In her statement previously, the singer had revealed that she is attracted to both men and women.
