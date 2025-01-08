Blake Lively’s Troubles Escalate As 8-Year-Old Armie Hammer Video Resurfaces Amid Justin Baldoni Drama

While all eyes are on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal troubles, an old video has resurfaced showcasing great talents such as Armie Hammer and Chelsea Handler. While Hammer once happened to be Blake Lively’s Gossip Girl co-star, he was asked a few things about the show and his other castmates.

In a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Call Me by Your Name actor gets asked to reveal who he thought was the biggest diva on set.

Responding diplomatically, Armie Hammer said, “Let me just say that was a tough show to film.”

This prompted the show’s host, Andy Cohen, to ask whose love interest Hammer played in the series. Hammer then named the Deadpool and Wolverine actress.

This, in turn, caught the attention of Handler, who playfully remarked, “Sounds like she was the problem.”

Moreover, even the host was seen amused by Handler’s remarks, who then stated, “Sure does, Chelsea! That’s exactly what I was thinking.”

However, during this discussion, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor appeared uncomfortable and tried to shut down the conversation, clarifying that he was not the one making those comments. Meanwhile, an awkward laugh seemingly hinted that Lively could be the reason for his early departure from the series.

During the ongoing feud between Blake Lively and Baldoni, social media influencer Perez Hilton shared a video online that seemingly defended Justin Baldoni’s scripts. The video was liked by Jimmy Kimmel, Channing Tatum, and even Taylor Momsen, who was previously a part of Gossip Girl.

