Britney Spears Shares Another Inside Glance Of Her Christmas Reunion With Son Jayden; Says ‘Mamas Deserve Respect’

Britney Spears had a heartfelt reunion with her once-estranged son Jayden on Christmas 2024 and shared clips of their celebration. In a new since-deleted video, the Gimme More singer showed her 18-year-old unboxing his Christmas present.

“Nice, nice, oh, that is nice. Wow, that’s really nice,” the Grammy winner could be heard saying in the background as Jayden held open his gift, a black sweater. The latter thanked her mom for the gift, and the pop star promptly replied, “You’re welcome.”

“Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days!!!” Spears wrote in the caption. Previously, the pop star shared clips of their holiday celebration and called it the “best Christmas” of her life.

She admitted to not having seen his son in 2 years and crying tears of joy upon their reunion. “Literally in shock every day koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!! She added and thanked Jesus for making it possible.

Jayden — who moved to Hawaii with his brother Sean Preston and their father,r Kevin Federline, in August 2023 — flew to Los Angeles to meet his mom after celebrating his 18th birthday. Jayden is following in Spears’ footsteps in the music industry, and a source recently reported that the pop star is fully in support of his decision.

The source told Page Six that the Baby One More Time hitmaker is “confident” about her son’s music-producing talents and thinks he has a fresh style. “She’s so proud of him and all the work he’s clearly put into his passion,” the source added.

Apart from the holiday posts, she also gushed over her “genius” son in an additional post on her Instagram on December 31. Spears started by calling Jayden her twin but labeled him older and smarter than him. “He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is. When he plays the whole earth shakes,” she added.