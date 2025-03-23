Emma Heming Celebrates Anniversary With Bruce Willis in Sweet Tribute; Reflects on ‘Devastating Lows’ Amid Actor’s Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming shared a heartfelt post to mark her and Bruce Willis’s 16th wedding anniversary! In an ode to her “love” of a lifetime, Heming shared a picture of the couple embracing each other in a hug.

“We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless,” she captioned the post. The British model could be referring to the Die Hard actor’s Dementia diagnosis that turned their world upside down.

Heming has been his primary caregiver throughout the challenging ordeal. She further expressed gratitude for every chapter of life she shared with him. Heming also added that she looks forward to the chapters they are yet to write together through their “language of unconditional love.”

Her throwback post comes three years after Willis’ family announced his aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, which is a group of neurological disorders that impair cognitive behaviors, personality, and language and cause memory loss.

Willis’s ex-wife Demi Moore and all of his five children have been by the actor’s side amid the tough time. At the time of his diagnosis revelation, they expressed their desire to bring “global attention and connectedness” to this debilitating disease.

“It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” they said in February 2023, reacting to people's response to his diagnosis. The blended family often celebrates milestones together.

On March 19, they rang in Willis's 70th birthday together. The Oscar-nominated actress shared a carousel of pictures from their low-key celebration and wrote, “Happy birthday, BW! We love you.”

In November, Heming got candid about the “guilt” she struggles with amid her husband’s health battle. She admitted to feeling guilty for having the resources that most people suffering from the same disease don’t have.

“When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that,” she added.