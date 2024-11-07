Christina Applegate Apologizes For Lashing Out At A Trump Supporter Over Sexist Comment; ‘I Will Ruin You’

Christina Applegate shared a strong negative opinion about Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 Presidential Elections that went viral. She expressed her dislike over the election results on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah, that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal.”

She further emphasized that she would prefer not to have a follower like this (those who voted for Trump) and said she’d be shutting down her X account, which she used to interact with her fans. “This is sick,” she added. Her reaction made headlines and prompted hateful comments from some sensitive fans.

One person wrote back to Applegate: “I genuinely have no idea who you are, but Kamala Harris has no one to blame for her loss but herself. You’re just whining. Get over it.”

The Bad Moms actress fired back, saying, “Oh, I’m whining??? Really.” Then she urged people who don’t know who she is to “f**k off” adding that her everyday life is hard enough as a disabled person.

Another user provoked her with a mean sexist comment that said women can not think straight for a week in a month, and that’s why choosing a female president was problematic. Applegate couldn’t hold her anger and lashed out at the misogynistic comment. “Are you fucking kidding me? Get on the phone now. Give me your number!!! I will ruin you,” she replied.

“Don’t f**k with a disabled woman who also, you ass f**k oxygen thief probably Trumper piece of shit, will have. Better life than you sitting in your mamas basement. Don’t even try me,” the actress added.

Eventually, she stopped replying to the hateful comments and issued an apology for her reaction. She mentioned that she’s still “reeling and sobbing” over presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s loss. She concluded her post on a lighter note, adding that she’d go and watch “sh*t ton of Bravo shows” to get back into her bubble. “So peace to all. I suggest you do the same. Very soothing,” she added.